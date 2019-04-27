|
|
John O'Donnell
Monsignor John F. O'Donnell entered eternal life Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Little Rock. A native of Philadelphia, he was born Jan. 29, 1928, and educated in the Catholic Schools in the archdiocese there. He entered St. John Home Mission Seminary in Little Rock in 1946 and was ordained to the priesthood on May 27, 1954, by Bishop Albert L. Fletcher in the Cathedral of Saint Andrew.
He was assigned associate pastor of St. John in Hot Springs and Our Lady of the Holy Souls in Little Rock, before being named pastor of Holy Cross in Crossett. In 1969, he was named pastor of St. Peter Church in Wynne, followed by St. Joseph Church in Pine Bluff, where he served for eight years. In 1981, he was appointed pastor of Church of the Immaculate Conception in North Little Rock, where he remained for 15 years. In 1996, he became the pastor of Immaculate Conception in Fort Smith, where he ministered until his retirement in 2006. Even in retirement, he continued to minister in central Arkansas for at least another decade, until he was no longer able to do so.
In 1990, Pope John Paul II bestowed the title of Prelate of Honor upon him, with the title of monsignor. Upon informing him of having received this honor, the then-bishop of Little Rock wrote these words: "John, God has given you multiple and extraordinary talents. Throughout the years of your priestly life, you have refined, honed and developed these talents. Recklessly, you have consecrated them to the Lord." Such was his life in a capsule.
Monsignor O'Donnell is survived by nieces and nephews, John and Ellen O'Donnell, Casey "O'Donnell" Carter, Nick Carter, Ellen O'Donnell, Dennis O'Donnell, Hank and Terry O'Donnell, Martin and Margret O'Donnell, Francis and Kerry O'Donnell, Natalie O'Donnell Rivard, Ernie Rivard and Danny and Kim Flynn along with their children and grandchildren.
A vigil service will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Christ the King Church, 4000 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Christ the King Church with Bishop Anthony Taylor presiding.
Burial will take place at Priest's Circle at Calvary Cemetery in Little Rock, following the Mass of Christian Burial.
At Monsignor's request, memorials should be directed to either of the following: Msgr. James E. O'Connell Diocesan Seminarian Fund, 2500 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, AR 72217; or Msgr. John O'Donnell Scholarship Fund, Mount St. Mary Academy, 3224 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72205.
Online guest register is available at www.smithfamilycares.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2019