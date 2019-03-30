|
John Perry
John Anthony Perry, 74, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 24, 1945, in Fort Smith to John Robert and Charlene (McDaniels) Perry. John was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of VFW Post No. 8845.
He is survived by cousins, Dr. Kendall Roberts, Randa Van Camp, Charles Crabtree, Ashley Kelly and Kendra Roberts.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019