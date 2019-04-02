Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
(918) 436-2415
John Pipkins


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Pipkins Obituary
John Pipkins
John Marcus Pipkins, 39, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fort Smith. Marcus was born July 19, 1979, in Fort Smith to Johnny and Patty (Hyatt) Pipkins.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents, George and Annie Pipkins, Lee Hyatt and Ruthie Long.
Survivors include his daughters, Katie Pipkins of Berryville, MacKenzie Pipkins of Greenwood and Sierra Pipkins of Texas; son, Hunter Pipkins of Berryville; mother and stepfather, Patty and Harry Powell of Fort Smith; sister, Niki Lynn Pipkins of Pocola; niece, Krista Petit of Fort Smith; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Harry Powell and Steve Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Dallas Ball, Michael Pipkins, Michael Evans, George Michael Pipkins, Mitchell Pipkins, Hunter Perkins, John Damato and Kenny Pipkins.
Honorary pallbearers are James Brown, Hunter Pipkins and Jack McKeown.
The family will be at the funeral home in Pocola from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019
