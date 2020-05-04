|
|
John Risner
John Risner, 94, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a retired bookkeeper for Caperton-Hunt Office Equipment and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Risner; and a son, Kenny Risner.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Risner of Huntington and David Risner of Fort Smith; a daughter, Judy Roberts of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Private family service will be held Thursday, May 7 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 6, 2020