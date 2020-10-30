John Rosso
John Martin Rosso, age 89, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born July 13, 1931, in Huntington to Martin and Genevieve Rosso.
John grew up in Huntington. He graduated from Mansfield High School in 1949 and the University of Arkansas in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in journalism.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant and a communications operation officer for the 8th Fighter-Bomber Wing in Korea and Japan from 1953-55.
John married Jean, the love of his life, on March 13, 1954. They moved to Houston, where he worked for Shell Oil Co. as editor of their publication. He was appointed public relations representative and two years later was made manager of the public relations department.
All three of John and Jean's children were born in Houston. He left Shell Oil in 1962 to join the Arkansas Alumni Association at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville as assistant director in charge of the alumni annual giving programs. He became executive director of the Arkansas Alumni Association in 1963. He was promoted to assistant vice chancellor of public relations in 1987 and Planned Giving in 1988, where he served until his retirement in 1995.
John was a little league baseball coach for his sons and served on the Sherman Lollar Little League Board of Directors. He loved to play golf with his children at Fayetteville Country Club when they were kids and continued to play golf at Fayetteville Country Club and Paradise Valley in his retirement years. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Razorbacks. He rarely missed a home football, basketball or baseball game.
A consummate volunteer, he held leadership positions in many organizations, including on the boards of the American Alumni Council, Council for Advancement and Support of Education, Blue Key at the University of Arkansas, Lions Club, Early Bird Investment Club, Fayetteville Country Club, United Way, City Hospital and Washington Regional Foundation. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Stuart Martin Rosso and John "Rick" Richard Rosso, both of Fayetteville; a sister, Georgiann Rosso Joyce of Fort Smith; and a nephew, Keith Joyce of Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Burnett Rosso; a daughter, Karen Rosso of Fayetteville; seven grandchildren, Lauren Rosso and husband Turner, Samantha "Sam" Rosso, Chris Tedford and wife Hilary, Erin Ternes and John Michael Ternes, all of Fayetteville, Justin Ternes of San Diego and Elle Ternes of Chicago; two nephews, Kyle Joyce of Fayetteville and Kenneth Joyce of Fort Smith; three daughters-in-law, Sharon Buss-Rosso, Ann Rosso and Rhonda Crider, all of Fayetteville; and numerous extended family and close friends.
There will be no service. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Beard's Funeral Chapel in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Washington Regional Foundation, 180 W. Appleby Road, Fayetteville, AR 72703; or Willard Walker Hospice Home, P.O. Box 356, Fayetteville, AR 72702.
Condolences may be made at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com
.