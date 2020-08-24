John Schopp III
John Edward Schopp III, age 83, of Centerville, Iowa, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home under the care of EveryStep Hospice. He was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Chicago to John Edward Schopp Jr. and Helen Louise Withrow Schopp. He had a sister, Arvilla Louise Schopp Samples. Being the third John in the family, he was nicknamed "Little John" growing up, but there was nothing little about him at 6 feet 3½ inches tall. He was well-liked by many, never knew a stranger and, over the years, had many friends wherever he lived. He was a retired sheet metal journeyman and foreman by trade, as well as a retired minister and cattle rancher.
His parents raised John and Arvilla primarily in Northlake, Ill., in the Chicago area, near his grandparents John Edward Schopp Sr. and Arvilla R. McCumber Schopp, who lived in nearby Oak Park, Ill. The family also lived in Gravette for a few years, where his dad had bought a farm. He and his sister attended Gravette Public Schools while under Superintendent Glenn A. Duffy, where he played football under Principal and Coach Bernard McAbee and was active in Future Farmers of America under Vonn Reed. He was saved and baptized at First Baptist Church in Gravette. The family returned to Northlake, where he graduated from Leyden High School in Franklin, Ill.
He married Beverly McKettrick and they raised five children in their first home in Villa Park, Ill. After selling that home in 1969, John and Bev, chose to uproot and move to Arkansas, where he had fond memories. They bought a ranch just north of Van Buren. Their children attended Cedarville Public Schools and the family became members of Uniontown Baptist Church. After attending UBC for about a year, John rededicated his life, surrendered to the ministry and was ordained and licensed through Uniontown Baptist Church. He ministered at Cass Baptist Church, north of Ozark, until selling the ranch and moving to Gravette in 1977. He also pastored First Christian Church in Gravette for three years.
John took work out of state in Oklahoma and the four-corners area of Durango, Colo., and Farmington, N.M. While there, he married Betty Millich Archaletta and eventually they moved to Carpentersville, Ill. Betty remained in Illinois with her children.
He purchased a home in Centerville and there he met and married Martha Wendland. They enjoyed traveling and vacationing in Branson during his retirement.
Through the years, John loved animals, especially his dogs. He also loved walking among his cattle on the ranch, studying his Bible, sharing his love for the Lord, watching his children play ball, fishing, hunting, bowling and golfing. He enjoyed designing, engineering, building and supervising — always giving suggestions to help get a project into motion or the best route for "your next adventure."
John was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister and a granddaughter, Rachael Sydney Schopp.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; five children, Lori Ann Walker (Mike), Kenneth William Schopp (Patsy), Wendy Denise Stith (Gary), John Edward Schopp IV (Mary Ellen) and Nancy Michelle Smith (Keith); 12 stepchildren; 10 grandchildren, Justin Walker (Jessica), Paul Walker, Kenneth Schopp (Jenny), Kimberly McDaniel (Andrew), Allison Phillips (Matthew), Megan Wheeler, Brett Stith, Morgan Schopp, Amanda Smith and Bailey Smith; and nine great-grandchildren, Sydnee, Caroline and Lillian Walker, Bella and Emma Schopp, Teagan and Aydan McDaniel and Adaline and James Phillips; and his dog, Sally, who he left with Martha to help keep her company since losing Dolly.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Nicut with graveside service to immediately follow at Uniontown Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. The Rev. Ed Baker, longtime friend and mentor to John, will officiate.
Pallbearers will be his sons, Kenneth Schopp and John Schopp; son-in-law, Mike Walker; and friends, Vincent Connelly, Mikey Wells, Kyndell Myers, Roger Myers and Farron Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate contributions to Rachael Schopp Memorial Fund, Community Bank of Western Springs, 1000 Hillgrove Ave., Western Springs, IL, 60558; or Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 S. 18th St., Centerville, IA 52544.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.