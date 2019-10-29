|
John Settle
John W. Settle, 67, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 22, 1951, to Rowland Henry and Anna (Hoen) Settle in Los Angeles. He was a graduate of the University of Arkansas as well as the University Of Arkansas School Of Law. As a student at the University of Arkansas, John was honored to receive the J. William Fullbright Award as the senior history student with the highest academic achievement for the year 1974. John graduated from law school and continued in the practice of law for nearly 40 years. He established a private law practice, became a Fort Smith city judge and most recently served as the city's prosecutor for 11 years. John's brilliant understanding of the law enabled him to beneficially enrich and touch many lives during his stellar career.
John loved his family and friends. He was known for giving 100 percent of himself to any situation, whether it was with his family, in a courtroom proceeding, in his church, Goddard United Methodist, where he was a member of the choir, in historical reenactments or in the activities of the Fort Smith Noon Lions Club, Fort Smith Little Theatre, Downtown Rotary Club or as the Methodist Health and Rehabilitation committee counsel.
John is survived by his wife, Chrystal of the home; a daughter, Grace Ann Settle of the home; a brother, Eric Settle of Fort Smith; and two sisters-in-law, Zulia Scotten and Tabitha Pittman, both of Los Angeles.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private graveside service with be held at Houston Cemetery in Alix. Memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Goddard United Methodist Church with a brief reception to follow in the church parlor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019