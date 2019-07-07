|
John Small
John Harrison Small has left this life and is now fishing at the eternal fishing hole above. Johnny was born May 1, 1947, to James Ralph and Cora May (Vickery) Small in Uniontown, where he lived most of his life. Johnny attended Uniontown Elementary School and Cedarville High School. He was employed at R.C. Cola and Baldor Electric as a foreman. Johnny was also a retired bus driver from Cedarville Public Schools. Johnny was a member of Uniontown Masonic Lodge beginning in November of 1969, where he served as master in 1974. Johnny was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, trap and catch rattlesnakes. He was well-known in the area for his noodling skills. His love for the land and nature outshined all.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, James Ralph and Cora May (Vickery) Small; and one brother, Ronnie Small.
Johnny is survived by the love of his life, Gale Howell of the home; and two sons, John Victor Small and wife Lisa of Uniontown and Barron Lee Small of Van Buren, along with their mother, Frances Wilson of Van Buren. Johnny has seven grandchildren, Sylar Small, Blain Small, Briley Small, Lydia Small, Chris Karpenski, Danny Southerland and James Southerland; as well as countless friends and family.
There will be no formal viewing or service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on July 8, 2019