John Stephens
John A. Stephens, 75, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born June 20, 1944, in Fort Smith to Kenneth K. and Madeline (Narisi) Stephens. John was a graduate of St. Anne's Academy and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He formerly worked in outside maintenance for Central Mall. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Eagles No. 208 in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce of the home; two daughters, Tammy Stephens of Fort Smith and Melissa Spain of Roland; one son, John Stephens Jr. of Central City; three grandchildren, J.T. Stephens and Zachery and Kassidy Hames; and one brother, Bobby Stephens and his wife Debra of Cameron.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial with honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Ralph O'Bana, Jim Newman, Danny Udouj, Steve Wilhelm, Robert McKenzie, Harold Yandell and K.C. Spain.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 16, 2019