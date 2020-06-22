John Thibodeaux

John F. Thibodeaux, age 87, died June 21, 2020, at his home after a short illness. Mr. Thibodeaux enlisted into the military service at the age of 17. He turned 18 while he was in action in Korea. In 1950, he was wounded in action and awarded a Purple Heart. Mr. Thibodeaux worked many years for the City of Fort Smith's gas company, several lock and dam systems on the Arkansas River and on various milright construction projects. He was a longstanding member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America in Fort Smith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and helping his children with any needs they might have.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lola (Sharp) Thibodeaux; two sisters, Maudry Ann Aberle of Campbell, Calif., and Sadie Beckwith of Lafayette, La.; and a grandson, Johnny Ray Thibodeaux.

Mr. Thibodeaux is survived by five children, John L. Thibodeaux, Sherry Jones and husband Parry, Jerry Thibodeaux and wife Donna, Gary Thibodeaux and Ronald Thibodeaux and wife Ruth. He was the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 36 great-randchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Lewis Funeral Chapel located, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith with Brother Steve Gray officiating. Interment will be at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren.

The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Thibodeaux, Joshua Thibodeaux, Brandon Thibodeaux, Nathaniel Thibodeaux, Daniel Thibodeaux, Zane Matthews and Benjamin Jones.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Roland Pentecostal Church.



