John Watkins
John Thomas Watkins Jr., 84, of Ozark died Friday, Nov. 8.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ozark First United Methodist Church with burial at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by his wife, Sara; daughters, Laurabeth Johnston and Amanda Banning; sons, John Watkins III and Doyle Watkins; a sister, Joanie Schuler; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 10, 2019