John Weaver
John N. Weaver, 62, of Fort Smith passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born May 20, 1957, in Fort Worth, Texas, to John P. Weaver and Nola (Marlin) Weaver. He married Nancy Sturch on June 21, 1980, and loved his family. He worked at Baldor for 16 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Fort Smith and Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was an avid golfer and Arkansas Razorbacks fan. He was a very social guy who loved to laugh and make people laugh. Although he lived in Fort Smith, he always considered Batesville his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Weaver.
Survivors include his mother, Nola Weaver of Batesville; his wife of almost 40 years, Nancy Weaver of the home; a daughter, Hayley Weaver (Trevor Latham) of Cave Springs; two brothers, Larry Weaver of Batesville and Bryan Weaver (Lisa) of Cabot; two nieces, Kelsey Weaver of Dallas and Kirby Weaver of Cabot; as well as his aunts, uncles, several cousins and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Stephen Gadberry officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville, under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home in Batesville.
Rosary service will be said at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Visitation will follow from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be John Karrant, Steve Case, Alan Cockrill, Larry Bentley, David Bell, Trevor Latham, Tim Howard and Preston Grace III.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Arkansas Sheriff Youth Ranch, 100 St. Vincent Place, Batesville, AR 72501; or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3800 Harrison St., Batesville, AR 72501.
Published in Times Record on May 20, 2020