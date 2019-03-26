|
|
|
John Webster
John Arnold Webster, 86, of Marble City died March 24, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Marble City Holiness Church with burial at Dwight Mission Cemetery in Marble City under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Barger of Gans and Deidra Roberts of Sapulpa, Okla.; two sos, Ronald Webster of Pier 7 and Mark Webster of Marble City; 11 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 4-6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More