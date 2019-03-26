Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Webster

Obituary Flowers

John Webster Obituary
John Webster
John Arnold Webster, 86, of Marble City died March 24, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Marble City Holiness Church with burial at Dwight Mission Cemetery in Marble City under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Barger of Gans and Deidra Roberts of Sapulpa, Okla.; two sos, Ronald Webster of Pier 7 and Mark Webster of Marble City; 11 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 4-6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.