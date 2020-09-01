John Whitsett
John Whitsett, 74, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a security officer for Professional Security in Fort Smith, a member of the Arkansas National Guard for 12 years and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Gene and Reba Jean (Yancey) Whitsett.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Catherine Whitsett; two daughters, Melissa Whitsett of Roland and Katie Stephens of Fort Smith; three sons, Johnny Whitsett and wife Pam of Fort Smith, Riley Whitsett of Roland and David G. Whitsett and wife Trish of Cedarville; two brothers, Riley G. Whitsett and wife Betty and David R. Whitsett and wife Connie, both of Van Buren; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Sept. 4 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
The family will meet with friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Matt Whitsett, Ryan Whitsett, Jessie Floyd, Ethan Townsend, Aaron Townsend, Mark Reding and John Mark Reding.
