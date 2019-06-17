|
|
Johna Rich
Johna Ruth Rich, 82, of Waldron passed away June 11, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Fort Smith to John Stem and Helen Hagiler Stem. Johna was a longtime member of Princeton Freewill Baptist Church in Ontario, Calif., where she was very involved in church activities. She enjoyed singing, sewing, baking and traveling with her husband.
Johna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford Lee Rich; two sons, Clifford Rich Jr. and Steven Rich; 10 siblings; and two grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Helen Romero (Frank) of Ontario and Judy Caro (Willie Lopez) of Waldron; two sons, Kevin Rich (Lisa) of Granite, Okla., and Roger Rich (Kim) of Mansfield; six siblings, Trudie, John Jr., Jimmy, Wilma, Ann and Audie; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Service and burial will be scheduled at a later date in Ontario by Draper Mortuary. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019