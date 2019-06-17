Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Johna Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johna Rich


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johna Rich Obituary
Johna Rich
Johna Ruth Rich, 82, of Waldron passed away June 11, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Fort Smith to John Stem and Helen Hagiler Stem. Johna was a longtime member of Princeton Freewill Baptist Church in Ontario, Calif., where she was very involved in church activities. She enjoyed singing, sewing, baking and traveling with her husband.
Johna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford Lee Rich; two sons, Clifford Rich Jr. and Steven Rich; 10 siblings; and two grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Helen Romero (Frank) of Ontario and Judy Caro (Willie Lopez) of Waldron; two sons, Kevin Rich (Lisa) of Granite, Okla., and Roger Rich (Kim) of Mansfield; six siblings, Trudie, John Jr., Jimmy, Wilma, Ann and Audie; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Service and burial will be scheduled at a later date in Ontario by Draper Mortuary. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now