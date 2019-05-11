|
Johnnie Brewster
Johnnie R. Brewster, best known as "John," 89, of Van Buren, passed peacefully at his home on May 9, 2019. John was born in Fort Cobb, Okla., but was raised in Oklahoma City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the son of his wife, Tyler Stormes; brother and sister-in-law, Burt and Mary Brewster; brother-in-law, Billy Gunter; sisters-in-law, Betty McAfee and Earlene Brewster; and his wife of 44 years and the mother of his children, Sally Brewster.
John was a member of First Baptist Church in Hackett, where he taught the over-50 Sunday school class for a period of time. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where he served as a deacon, chairman of the finance committee and taught a senior adult couples class for many years. John retired after 19 years from Treadco, where he was vice president of sales. He worked many more years for various other tire companies. John enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, flower beds and gardening. He got his greatest pleasure, however, from his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.
His is survived by his wife, Sharon of the home; daughters, Carolyn Standrich (Jim) of Mustang, Okla., and Jan Evans (Baker) of Bella Vista; sons, Brent Brewster (Jo) of Florence, Ky., and Dr. Paul Brewster (Debbie) of Madison, Ind.; four children of his wife Sharon, Aleashe Dees (Bill) of San Antonio, Texas, Renee Stormes of Jackson, Miss., and Shelley Stormes and fiancé (Tracy) of Alma; daughter-in-law, Holley Stormes of Fort Smith; two brothers, Bob Brewster of Braggs, Okla., and Jerry Brewster (Sue) of Kemp, Texas; 24 grandchildren, one of whom is Tyla Stormes, who John and Sharon raised and called their own; and 24 great-grandchildren with No. 25 on the way.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Gideon's International or First Baptist Church in Hackett or the .
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019