|
|
Johnnie Dunford
Johnnie Louise Mott Dunford, 84, of Fort Smith passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 29, 1935, in Havana to the late Erving and Lela Torbitt Mott. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Fort Smith. After graduating from Fort Smith High School in 1953, she attended Draughon's Business College in Fort Smith. She worked at Tankersley Brothers Industries for 15 years, until she made the decision to stay home and devote her time to raising her two young daughters. When the daughters started to Wood's Elementary School, she started volunteering at their school which eventually led to a full-time position as a media clerk. She finished out her career there with 30 years of service to the Fort Smith Public School District.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Agnes Inez Ward of Danville.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, William "Bill" Dunford; two daughters and one son-in-law, Joni and Galen McCloskey of Tulsa and Jill Dunford of Barling; one granddaughter, Averie McCloskey; and two nieces and one nephew, Sarah Ensey, Sue Spivey and Jim Ward.
She will be remembered forever as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt and a friend to all. She never met a stranger, loved to talk and laugh, saw the best in everyone and possessed a smile that could light up any room. Her love for children was immeasurable.
Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral service is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on June 11, 2019