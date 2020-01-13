|
|
|
Johnnie Peek Jr.
Johnnie Felton Peek Jr., 65, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by a daughter, Rachael Steward; two sons, Matthew and Daniel Peek; three sisters, Christene Justus, Paula Peek-Westbrook and Ana McArter; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020