Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Robinson

Send Flowers
Johnnie Robinson Obituary
Johnnie Robinson
Johnnie Dewayne Robinson, 69, of Talihina died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Family-held memorial service will be Saturday at the Robinson residence, 11806 S.E. 1140th Ave., Talihina. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Nathan and Justin Robinson; and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -