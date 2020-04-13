|
|
|
Johnnie Robinson
Johnnie Dewayne Robinson, 69, of Talihina died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Family-held memorial service will be Saturday at the Robinson residence, 11806 S.E. 1140th Ave., Talihina. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Nathan and Justin Robinson; and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020