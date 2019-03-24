Home

Johnny Aldridge Obituary
Johnny Aldridge
Johnny Aldridge, 70, of Dyer died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was a retired employee of Arkhola Sand and Gravel, a veteran of the Vietnam Ware, serving in the U.S. Army, loved fishing and hunting and was a member of Dyer United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by four brothers.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Luvenia of the home; a daughter, Kimberley Aldridge of Alma; a sister, Wanda Kessler of Kibler; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dyer United Methodist Church, 119 N. Washington St., Dyer, AR 72935.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2019
