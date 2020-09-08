1/
Johnny Bond
1951 - 2020-09-04
Johnny Bond
Johnny Joseph Bond, 69, of Ozark died Sept. 4, 2020.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the family home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; three daughters, Barbara Koehn, Melissa Dalrymple and Barbara Bond; two sons, Chad Bond and George Sarver; a sister, Nita Hartline; a brother, Ernest Childer; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday at the family home.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
