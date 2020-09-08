Johnny Bond

Johnny Joseph Bond, 69, of Ozark died Sept. 4, 2020.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the family home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; three daughters, Barbara Koehn, Melissa Dalrymple and Barbara Bond; two sons, Chad Bond and George Sarver; a sister, Nita Hartline; a brother, Ernest Childer; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday at the family home.



