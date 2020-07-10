Johnny Dunahoo

Johnny A. Holloway came into this world kicking and screaming on July 19, 1933, in Altus. She left this world peacefully on July 8, 2020, in Fayetteville. In her own words, she was born to "the best looking couple in Franklin County," Arthur and Lorene Harbottle Holloway. She was named after her maternal grandfather, John T. Harbottle Sr., or as he was lovingly called, "Daddy Bottles." 18 months later, she was joined in life by her best friend, her sister Ethel "Sissy" Holloway.

Johnny and Sissy grew up in Altus with a loving and unforgettable group of family and friends. Born with a naturally outgoing and engaging personality, as well as an unbelievable amount of energy, she never met a stranger. In early 1951, she began dating the love of her life, Bill C. Dunahoo. They married on April 4, 1952, in Altus. Together, over the course of their 36-year marriage, they raised four very lucky children, Billy, Jan, Sherry and David. They remained devoted to each other until Bill's passing on April 23, 1986. Throughout her life, Johnny held a variety of jobs: housewife, beautician and store clerk, but the job she enjoyed most was her final job working as a paraprofessional at Ozark Elementary School. Still bursting with energy and enthusiasm, she loved working with little children. She always tried to make each child feel special and loved.

Johnny was preceded in death by her hero and role model, her mother Lorene; her best friend and sister, Sissy; and the true eternal love of her life, her husband Bill.

She leaves behind with a lifetime of wonderful memories her four children, Billy C. Dunahoo Jr. and wife Kathy of Altus, Jan Miller and husband Gene of Newton, N.C., Sherry Peterson and husband Kevin of Houston and David Dunahoo and wife Rebecca of Fayetteville. Left with wonderful memories of Grandma Johnny are her nine grandchildren, Andrea Dunahoo, April Roberts, Dr. Elizabeth Miller, De Miller, Sydney Peterson, Trey Dunahoo, Shelby Boggan, Delaney Dunahoo and Ann Kenna Dunahoo; six great-grandchildren, Rowan Schamburek, Reese Medlock, Deidra Elder, Adrian Roberts, Braxton Dunahoo and I.V. Miller; a great-great grandson, Ethan Schamburek; and a nephew, John Musgrove. She also leaves behind her beloved Peterson Girls; sister cousin, Earlene Jennings; brother cousin, Dale Vaught; cousin, Jimmy Harbottle; and a truly countless number of dear friends and extended family.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13 at Nichols Chapel Cemetery with Brother Craig Smith officiating, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

Open visitation will be from 2-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Johnny may be made to Nichols Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 215, Altus, AR 72821.



