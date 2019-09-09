|
|
|
Johnny Franklin
Johnny Franklin, 74, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; three daughters, Ursula Franklin and Denise and Roberta Johnson; two sisters, Della Mitchell and Rosie Franklin; a brother, Robert Franklin; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 10, 2019