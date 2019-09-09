Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Franklin


1945 - 2019
Send Flowers
Johnny Franklin Obituary
Johnny Franklin
Johnny Franklin, 74, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; three daughters, Ursula Franklin and Denise and Roberta Johnson; two sisters, Della Mitchell and Rosie Franklin; a brother, Robert Franklin; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.