McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Poteau, AR
View Map
Johnny Hart


1943 - 2019
Johnny Hart Obituary
Johnny Hart
John "Johnny" Edward Hart, 76, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 3, 1943, in Poteau to the late Albert and Levell Hart. He was an industrial electrician working through IBEW Local 700.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hart of Greenwood; one daughter, Susan Carnahan and husband Hunter of Farmington; one son, John Hart Jr. and wife Virginia of Kansas City, Kan.; two stepsons, Jason Crow of Beebe and Jarrod Crow of Cedarville; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, prior to the service.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019
