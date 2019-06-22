|
|
Johnny Horton
Johnny Lee Horton was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Fort Smith to Pete and Lucy Horton. He died June 16, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. He graduated from Southside High School and had a long career as a master plumber. Johnny was an exceptional human being who loved being outdoors, visiting with friends and helping anyone who needed an extra hand. He was also an avid fisherman and a skilled tradesman. He liked to say, "Leave it better than you found it," and his life reflected that.
He is survived by his brother, Tommy Horton and his wife Susan; his son, Jason Horton and his wife Zena; his daughter, Lori Melton and her husband Johnny; and his girlfriend, Debi Baker. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Luke, Jake, Gabriel and Olivia; along with nieces, Ashley and Angie; and Debi's daughter, Megen.
There will be a celebration of his life from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home for friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Johnny's honor.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019