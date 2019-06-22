Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at his home
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Horton


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnny Horton Obituary
Johnny Horton
Johnny Lee Horton was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Fort Smith to Pete and Lucy Horton. He died June 16, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. He graduated from Southside High School and had a long career as a master plumber. Johnny was an exceptional human being who loved being outdoors, visiting with friends and helping anyone who needed an extra hand. He was also an avid fisherman and a skilled tradesman. He liked to say, "Leave it better than you found it," and his life reflected that.
He is survived by his brother, Tommy Horton and his wife Susan; his son, Jason Horton and his wife Zena; his daughter, Lori Melton and her husband Johnny; and his girlfriend, Debi Baker. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Luke, Jake, Gabriel and Olivia; along with nieces, Ashley and Angie; and Debi's daughter, Megen.
There will be a celebration of his life from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home for friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Johnny's honor.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.