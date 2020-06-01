Johnny Johnson
John "Johnny" Oren Johnson, a resident of Van Buren, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 1, 2020, after an extended battle with dementia. Born March 9, 1941, to the late John and Clara Johnson, Johnny was a native of Crawford County. He was a partner at Lift Truck Parts and Service in Van Buren and was an avid stock car racer and fan. Johnny served in the U.S. Air Force and for many years was active in the Van Buren Rotary Club and Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church in Roland.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Loraetta Bredrick and Betty Wilkins.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wanda (Meister) Johnson of the home; two daughters, Debbie Schley and husband Kurt of Bismarck, N.D., and Kelly Koprovic and husband Toby of Van Buren; a son, Steve Johnson of Van Buren; three sisters, Nina McDowell, Johnnie Marie White and Ruby Richards, all of Van Buren; a brother, Burrell Johnson of Van Buren; and 10 grandchildren, Elissa Johnson of Miami, Nathan Schley and wife Aubrey of St. Petersburg, Fla., Andy Turner of Chicago, Stephen Turner and Matthew Turner, both of Dallas, Laurel Schley of Siloam Springs, Kayla Johnson of Fort Smith, Jennie Schley of Bismarck and Caroline Turner and Luke Koprovic, both of Van Buren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4 at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, 895 W. Ray Fine Blvd., Roland, OK 74954.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.