Johnny Johnson
Johnny Johnson
John "Johnny" Oren Johnson, 79, of Van Buren died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Debbie Schley and Kelly Koprovic; a son, Steve Johnson; three sisters, Nina McDowell, Johnnie White and Ruby Richards; a brother, Burrell Johnson; and 10 grandchildren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
