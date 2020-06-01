Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny Johnson

John "Johnny" Oren Johnson, 79, of Van Buren died Monday, June 1, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Debbie Schley and Kelly Koprovic; a son, Steve Johnson; three sisters, Nina McDowell, Johnnie White and Ruby Richards; a brother, Burrell Johnson; and 10 grandchildren.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



