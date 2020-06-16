Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny Jones

Johnny Lee Jones, 78, of Vian died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Vian.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian.

He is survived by a daughter, Regina Risley; a brother, Harold Jones; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store