Johnny Jones
Johnny Lee Jones, 78, of Vian died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Vian.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian.
He is survived by a daughter, Regina Risley; a brother, Harold Jones; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.