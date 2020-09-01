1/1
Johnny McAlister
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny McAlister
Johnny McAlister, 80, of Central City passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Fort Smith to George and Sarah McAlister.
Johnny retired from Riverside Furniture, where he worked for 42 years. He was a member of Central Freewill Baptist Church and served his community as an ordained Freewill Baptist deacon since 1971. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. His granddaughters were his favorite people in the world.
He is survived by his wife, Elwanda of the home; a daughter, Sarah Anderson and husband John Curtis of Arkoma; a son, Jonathan McAlister of Central City; a brother, Gary McAlister of Sand Springs, Okla.; and five grandchildren, Trinity, Alexander, Rieleih, Jayci and Moxxi Anderson.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Central Freewill Baptist Church with burial to follow at Mayberry Cemetery, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Public viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Larry Davis, John Curtis Anderson, David McGuire, Mike Harris, Dean Wilkins and Darell Wilkins.
To view his online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Central Freewill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fentress Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved