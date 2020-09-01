Johnny McAlister
Johnny McAlister, 80, of Central City passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Fort Smith to George and Sarah McAlister.
Johnny retired from Riverside Furniture, where he worked for 42 years. He was a member of Central Freewill Baptist Church and served his community as an ordained Freewill Baptist deacon since 1971. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. His granddaughters were his favorite people in the world.
He is survived by his wife, Elwanda of the home; a daughter, Sarah Anderson and husband John Curtis of Arkoma; a son, Jonathan McAlister of Central City; a brother, Gary McAlister of Sand Springs, Okla.; and five grandchildren, Trinity, Alexander, Rieleih, Jayci and Moxxi Anderson.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Central Freewill Baptist Church with burial to follow at Mayberry Cemetery, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Public viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Larry Davis, John Curtis Anderson, David McGuire, Mike Harris, Dean Wilkins and Darell Wilkins.
