Johnny Moore
Johnny Ray Moore, 68, of Villa Rica, Ga., passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, at his home. He was born in Mulberry. He was a truck driver most of his life, never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with an open heart. He was always happy and smiling. Johnny made a big impact on everyone's life. He was the person who would turn your bad days into good ones, just by being himself, "good ole John."
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Moore; and two brothers, Darryl and Larry Moore.
Johnny is survived by his dad, John Moore of Van Buren; a sister, Molly Mitchael of Van Buren; and a brother, Ronald Moore and his family of Jacksonville, Fla.
In keeping with Mr. Moore's wishes, he is to be cremated and his remains will be placed at the family cemetery in Dyer.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
