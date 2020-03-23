Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Oliver

Send Flowers
Johnny Oliver Obituary
Johnny Oliver
Johnny Calvin Oliver, 78, of Sallisaw died Friday, March 20, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by wife, Linda; two sons, John and Greg Oliver, both of Sallisaw; a stepdaughter, Charlotte Anderson of Tenkiller Lake, Okla.; two sisters, Estel Randolph of Muskogee, Okla., and Opal Caughman of Sallisaw; three brothers, Charles Oliver of Gore and Thomas and Donnie Oliver, both of Sallisaw; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren;
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -