Johnny Oliver
Johnny Calvin Oliver, 78, of Sallisaw died Friday, March 20, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by wife, Linda; two sons, John and Greg Oliver, both of Sallisaw; a stepdaughter, Charlotte Anderson of Tenkiller Lake, Okla.; two sisters, Estel Randolph of Muskogee, Okla., and Opal Caughman of Sallisaw; three brothers, Charles Oliver of Gore and Thomas and Donnie Oliver, both of Sallisaw; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren;
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020