Johnny Sarten

Johnny Ray Sarten, 59, of Cox Valley Community, near Magazine, died Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 18, 1961, in Charleston.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, with burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery, under direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.

He is survived by daughters, Shawna, Erin, Kimberlee and Mercedes; sons, Johnny R., J.J. and Dalton; father, Carmel; sisters, Joy and Linda; brother, Ronald; and 14 grandchildren.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



