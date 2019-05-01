|
Johny Tran
Johny Tran, 68, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. He retired from Riverside Furniture and was of the Buddhist faith.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
He is survived by his wife, Dung Nguyen of the home; two daughters, Janie Massey and her husband David of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Kiem Tran and her husband Huynh Van Dat of Vietnam; one son, John Tran and his wife Jamie of Springdale; a stepdaughter, Phuong Nguyen and her husband Timothy of Fort Smith; a brother, Phuc Tran of Vietnam; a sister, Tran Tot of Vietnam; nine grandchildren, Huynh, Nhu, Y, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Seth, Sophie, Alyssa and David.
Memorials may be made to Pho Minh Buddhist Temple, 1914 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019