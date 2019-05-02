|
|
|
Johny Tran
Johny Tran, 68, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
He is survived by his wife, Dung Nguyen of the home; two daughters, Janie Massey of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Kiem Tran of Vietnam; a son, John Tran of Springdale; a stepdaughter, Phuong Nguyen of Fort Smith; a sister, Tran Tot of Vietnam; a brother, Phuc Tran of Vietnam; and nine grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2019
