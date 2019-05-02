Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Johny Tran Obituary
Johny Tran
Johny Tran, 68, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
He is survived by his wife, Dung Nguyen of the home; two daughters, Janie Massey of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Kiem Tran of Vietnam; a son, John Tran of Springdale; a stepdaughter, Phuong Nguyen of Fort Smith; a sister, Tran Tot of Vietnam; a brother, Phuc Tran of Vietnam; and nine grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2019
