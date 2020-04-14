Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
Rye Hill Baptist Church: private family service
11512 Old Highway 71 South,
Fort Smith,, AR
View Map
Resources
Jon Allen Obituary
Jon Allen
Jon David Allen, 75, passed from this life on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home in Fort Smith. Jon was a Christian and a faithful member of Rye Hill Baptist Church and Glorybound Sunday school class. Jon loved it there.
Jon was born March 26, 1945, in Joplin, Mo., to James and Myrtle Allen, the youngest of three children. Jon graduated from Webb City High School in 1963 and joined a host of classmates entering the military. Jon served in the U.S. Navy.
Jon and Sharon (Michel) were married on July 4, 1965, in Branson, Mo. Together they raised three children: Mark, Paul and Tiffany.
Upon Jon's honorable discharge in 1967, they moved from Newport Naval Station in Rhode Island to Branson. He worked for American Telephone and Telegraph Co., retiring after 28 years.
Jon enjoyed watching his children grow and start families of their own. He was most proud to be a grandfather. Paul brought him Zane and Chase and Tiffany brought Tanner, Hayden and Carter.
Jon's friends were warmly greeted with that big ole friendly smile and a handshake. He enjoyed these lifelong friends to laugh and joke, hunt and fish, and help often. Jon remained close with many of his high school buddies and those from Branson. Thanks for the many calls and reminders of the great times.
Jon was eventually diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. This debilitating lung disease began to slow his rich life. Service on the Navy vessels caught up with him. Jon was a disabled veteran, but proud to have served.
Jon has joined his heavenly family and is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; his children, Mark and wife Ronda of Fort Smith and Tiffany and husband Jarrell Woodhull of Greenwood. They lost their middle child, Paul "Rink," tragically in 2018. Jon's pride and joy were his five grandsons, Zane and fiancée Ashley, Chase and wife Kelsey, Tanner, Hayden and wife Karly and Carter. Jon took great delight bragging on those boys. Jon is also survived by a brother, James Allen and wife Diane in Florida; two nephews, Stephen and wife Bethi and Dewayne; a sister, Patricia Byler-Morey of Texas; and three nephews, the Byler Boys: Curtis, Todd and wife Edna and Jason and fiancée Kim of Texas. The boys loved Uncle Jon.
Private family service will be held Thursday, April 16 at Rye Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Michael Franklin and staff. Jon's earthly body will be laid to rest Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71 South, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020
