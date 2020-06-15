Jon Blankenship
Jon Blankenship, 57, of Spiro passed away June 14, 2020, in Spiro. He was born March 11, 1963, in Fort Smith to Rucker Glen Blankenship and Shirley Mae (Williams) Blankenship. He married Honei (VanMeter) Blankenship on July 24, 1999. Jon was a member of First Baptist Church in Spiro; he loved singing and playing Praise and Worship. He was an avid dove and duck hunter. Jon loved his family unconditionally.
Jon was preceded in death by his mother; Shirley Blankenship.
Survivors include his wife, Honei Blankenship; a daughter, Jacee Low and husband Ethan; three sons, Allen Blankenship, Cade Blankenship and Ethan Blankenship; a sister, Gina Huff and husband Clark; two brothers, Eddie Blankenship and Curtis Blankenship and wife Ruby; his father, Rucker Blankenship; four grandchildren, Gia Low, Timothy Low, Ivory Low and Gus Low; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at First Baptist Church in Spiro with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Gary Sebo, Kendall Beck, Doug Harper, Tracy Gibson, Pat Briley and David VanMeter.
Honorary pallbearers are Pat Cornette and Butch Booth.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.