Jon Hamilton
Jon Chris Hamilton, 55, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born July 4, 1964, in Fort Smith to Annette Brown and the late James Dayton Hamilton Jr. He was co-owner of Hamilton Arena in Vian. He was a coach and teacher at Spiro, Stigler and Wetumka schools. He was a bus driver for Vian School. He was a team roper and heeler instructor. He enjoyed coaching and teaching at the schools, spending his time at the arena, team roping/heeling. He has competed and was a Oklahoma High School champion, OYRA champion, CRRA Finals champion, PRCA Prairie Circuit champion in 1989, 1991-92, and Lake side, Cali champion in 1987.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Dayton Hamilton Jr. He is survived by his mother, Annette Brown, and stepfather, Raymond Brown; a brother; Chip Hamilton. Viewing will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Garden of Memories Pavilion in Vian. Funeral service is under the directions of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Barry Hood, Matt Allcorn, Kendall Goad, Bentley Osborn, Ronnie Allen, Kevin Colston, Butch Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark and Larry Holden, Wesley Horn and Ben Hogan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hamilton House Child Safety Center, 2713 S. 74th St. #103, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 25, 2019