Jon Kidwell

Jon Mark Kidwell, age 64, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Fort Smith after a 4½ year battle with cancer.

Jon grew up in Carlyle, Ill., and was a graduate of Carlyle High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Greenville University and was a certified public accountant. Jon's career in accounting a finance took him to several states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas. He and his family moved to Fort Smith on Jan. 1, 2005, when he assumed the role of chief financial officer at Trane. In his free time, Jon enjoyed traveling and reading and was a faithful fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ada Kidwell; a brother, James Kidwell; and his father-in-law, Jerry Kunick.

He is survived by his wife, Jeaneen; three daughters, Kate Donmoyer and husband Jordan of Fayetteville, Olivia Kidwell of Oklahoma City, and Maggie Kidwell of Fort Smith; as well as his mother-in-law, Janet Kunick of Carlyle. Though Jon did not live long enough to meet his first grandchild who is due in December, he will be greatly missed by his five granddogs, Kingston, Pippa, Sterling, Cooper and Moo Moo.

Private graveside service will be held at Mulberry Cemetery on interment. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



