Jon St. Germaine
Jon Wesley St. Germaine, 54, of Fort Smith died Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Madeline and Arianna St. Germaine; sons, Christopher, Alexander, Rand, Jude and Aidan St. Germaine; his mother, Cloyce Weller; a sister, Sancie Tinder; a brother, Teak St. Germaine; and three grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019
