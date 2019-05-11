Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Germaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon St. Germaine

Obituary Flowers

Jon St. Germaine Obituary
Jon St. Germaine
Jon Wesley St. Germaine, 54, of Fort Smith died Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Madeline and Arianna St. Germaine; sons, Christopher, Alexander, Rand, Jude and Aidan St. Germaine; his mother, Cloyce Weller; a sister, Sancie Tinder; a brother, Teak St. Germaine; and three grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.