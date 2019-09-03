Home

More Obituaries for Jon Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Wright


1956 - 2019
Jon Wright Obituary
Jon Wright
Jon Brian Wright was born the son of Jonathan Cecil Wright and Patsy Ruth Wright (Hacker) on April 20, 1956, in Orange, Calif. Brian passed peacefully in his sleep the early morning of Aug. 31, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was 63 years old. Brian loved the outdoors and was happiest fishing the open seas of Baja California, Mexico. He worked for many years as a landscaper. He was greatly loved by his family and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Brian is survived by his mother, Patsy of the home; a son, Alex Wright of the home; a sister, Sandra Berry (Sam); a brother, Darren Wright; a grandson, Jonathan Link Wright; nieces, Kara McCubbin (Ken) and Mattie Wright; nephews, Gregg McDaniel (Shelly) and Seth Wright; great-nieces, Glenna McCubbin, Nora McDaniel and Paige McDaniel; and a great-nephew, Luke McDaniel.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019
