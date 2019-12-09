Home

Jonathan Riley Obituary
Jonathan Riley
Jonathan Daniel Riley, 40, of Sallisaw died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Dwight Mission Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta; a daughter, Lin-Su Riley of Sallisaw; three sons, Giovanni, Octavian and Ocona Riley, all of Sallisaw; his mother, Shirley Caseboldt of Vian; his father, Jonathan Riley of Weleetka, Okla.; and a sister, Daisy Shaffer of Sallisaw.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 10, 2019
