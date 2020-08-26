Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan W. Taylor, 41, of Waldron passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1979, in Talihina to Gary and Loretta (Cooper) Taylor. He was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks and Dallas Cowboys fan, a lifetime logger, a proud member of New Life Center Church and most importantly a follower of his savior Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary; and a son, Zachary Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Crystal Taylor; three sons, Matthew, Clay and Justin Bullard; his mother, Loretta Taylor; two brothers, Greg Taylor and Adam Taylor; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at New Life Center Church with burial to follow at Laura McGhee Cemetery, near Talihina, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Greg Taylor, Jody Curtis, Denver "Junior" Merryman, Matthew Bullard, Roger Locke and Dylan Staggs.
Honorary pallbearers are Adam Taylor, Clay Bullard, Justin Bullard, Stewart Staggs and Eric Taylor.
