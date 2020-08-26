1/1
Jonathan Taylor
1979 - 2020
Jonathan W. Taylor, 41, of Waldron passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1979, in Talihina to Gary and Loretta (Cooper) Taylor. He was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks and Dallas Cowboys fan, a lifetime logger, a proud member of New Life Center Church and most importantly a follower of his savior Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary; and a son, Zachary Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Crystal Taylor; three sons, Matthew, Clay and Justin Bullard; his mother, Loretta Taylor; two brothers, Greg Taylor and Adam Taylor; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at New Life Center Church with burial to follow at Laura McGhee Cemetery, near Talihina, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Greg Taylor, Jody Curtis, Denver "Junior" Merryman, Matthew Bullard, Roger Locke and Dylan Staggs.
Honorary pallbearers are Adam Taylor, Clay Bullard, Justin Bullard, Stewart Staggs and Eric Taylor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Life Center Church
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home
105 W 4Th St
Waldron, AR 72958
(479) 637-2167
