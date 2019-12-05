Home

Joni Brown Obituary
Joni Brown
Joni Gail Brown, 59, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home. She was born March 14, 1960, in Lubbock, Texas, to Thomas A. and Peggy (Wimberly) Johnston. She was the owner and operator of her own cleaning business and the former owner of Chasers Bar. Joni worked for many years as a bartender at Grand Central Bar and Grill.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Arnold Johnston.
Joni was full of life and never met a stranger; she would light up a room. She loved all types of music and especially enjoyed playing bluegrass music with her family. She dearly loved her family and friends — they were the most important things in her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Patterson of Fort Smith; two brothers, Teddy Johnston and his wife Tammy of Dubach, La., and Eddy Johnston and his wife Lisa of Greenwood; a grandchild, Ian Wacker; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to River Valley Regional Food Bank, 1617 Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 6, 2019
