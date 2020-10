Or Copy this URL to Share

Jonnie Myers

Jonnie Kay Myers, 79, of Heavener died Oct. 8, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel.

She is survived by a daughter, Shawn Yeager; two sons, Darren and Keith Cole; a sister, Melinda Ballentine; a brother, Jim Hughes; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.