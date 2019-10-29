Home

Joreen Bane


1929 - 2019
Joreen Bane Obituary
Joreen Bane
Joreen Etta (Price) Bane, age 90, passed away Oct. 24, 2019, in Conway. She was born Jan. 11, 1929, Chicago to Harry and Henrietta Price. A member of Church of Christ, she helped with the women's ministry and teaching English as a second language. She retired as a personnel stenographer from Nibco in Blytheville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; a son, Larry; and a daughter, Vicky Malone.
She is survived by two brothers, Karl Price of McHenry, Ill., and Bill (Judy) Price of Salem, Ill.; a sister, Martha Schlagel of Downers Grove, Ill.; three daughters, Evelyn (Jimmy) Smith of Texarkana, Linda (Brad) Dickerson of Mena and Mary (Bill) Lackie of Plumerville; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Bane of Morrilton; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous "adopted" children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Dec. 7, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosewood Cremation and Funeral in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern Christian Home, 100 W. Harding St., Morrilton, AR 72110.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019
