Jose Bunda Jr.
Jose Bunda Jr., 72, of North Little Rock passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born in Manilla, Philippines, to parents Jose Bunda Sr. and Rosario Manuby Bunda. Jose was a 1965 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith and received his Msater of Business Administration from the University of Central Arkansas in 1973. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1965-68. Jose worked as a national bank examiner, officer of the Comptroller Currency and for the U.S. Treasury, until his retirement in 2010. Jose was a faithful member of Park Hill Baptist Church of North Little Rock, since 1980. He was also an avid fan of UCA Bears Football, active as an alumni member of his high school and college and loved playing tennis and football.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jonathan Brown.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years, Linda K. Bunda; daughter, Kimberly Brogdon and her husband Rod; son, Jason Brown and his wife Diana; grandchildren, Stephanie Adams (Luke), Brittani Wardell (Jon), Shelby Engles (Logan) and Emily Brown; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Julia Adams and Harper Wardell; siblings, Rodolfo Bunda (Hollie), Rosauro Bunda (Ruth), Josie Bunda (Dewayne), Edna Campbell (Terry) and Phillip Bunda (Karen); along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and cousins.
Jose loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He always loved reminiscing about the wonderful memories he had made and he treasured each of his friendships. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills Funeral Home, 7724 Landers Road, North Little Rock, with the Rev. Luke Flesher officiating.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial at Rest Hills Memorial Park with military honors will immediately follow the service.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2019