Jose Calderon
Jose Calderon, 87 of Van Buren passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in his home. He retired from OK Foods in Van Buren and was a Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Margarita Calderon; five daughters, Flor Calderon, Luz Calderon, Alicia Stahl, Miriam Calderon and Iris Calderon; four sons, Jorge Calderon, Juan Calderon, Carlos Calderon and Jose Calderon; four sisters, Elva Salcedo, Esther Lopez, Luz Amelia Mendez and Rosa Pacheco; and, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Hector Vilela, Sr., Jimmy Vilela, Jr., Felipe Calderon and Pedro Vilela.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. today at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson Street, Van Buren.
Online tributes can be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.